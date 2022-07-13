Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail completes 10 years today. The success of Cocktail and her character Veronica has been unprecedented and untouched till now. Not only did Veronica manage to leave an indelible mark on everyone’s hearts but also made Deepika stand out in front of an incredible star cast.

Advertisement

The character Veronica resonated with the youth around the nation and Deepika’s performance as her is still considered one of the best.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally.”

Advertisement

She said that the character Veronica turned out to be successful and it resounded with millions. “There was something about that character that the audiences empathized with” says Deepika.

Meanwhile, the song ‘Jugni’, ‘Daru Desi’, ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’ among many others from Cocktail are still a party anthems in 2022. These songs took over the hearts and souls of the fans after their release in 2012.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan which also stars John Abraham. She was recently shooting for Project K in Hyderabad with Prabhas.

Must Read: Salman Khan Returns Favour To Shah Rukh Khan By Designing A Special Entry Sequence In Tiger 3 After Getting A ‘Chopper’ Entry In Pathaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram