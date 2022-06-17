Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars that India has produced. He has a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. Several Hollywood and international stars had expressed interest to work with him at least once.

While the actor is popular for his work, for his fans he is known for his humble and down-to-earth behaviour. Often fans have interesting stories to tell when they encounter the superstar. A Twitter user has now shared a heartwarming story of his father meeting King Khan.

On Thursday, the fan took to Twitter, shared a picture of his dad with Shah Rukh Khan, and wrote, “My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that’s great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don’t know-how, and SRK said don’t worry I got this. I found this out today, three years later.”

He followed up with another tweet and wrote, “As a friend said, ‘This is your biggest achievement. You’ve peaked.’ I’ll take it.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan replied to the tweet, “Did your father just forget to tell you about it? I mean… his life must be pretty darned eventful if he forgot having SRK take a selfie of the two of them… and didn’t remember for three whole years?”

To which the man replied, “He didn’t want to brag about it.” A third King Khan fan recalled his experience meeting the superstar at a similar event. He wrote, “You are absolutely right. It happened with me while shopping at @Selfridges in Aug 2000. Store manager provided the portable camera and then @iamsrk took the selfie after my failed attempt.”

While one said, “I think this is what makes him special. Probably the best thing I’ve seen today. Thank you,” another one wrote, “The man oozes charm. I always end up grinning like the ultimate fan girl whenever I see his interviews, clips etc. #ShahRukhKhan.”

