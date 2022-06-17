When life gives you lemons, you don’t just make lemonade; it’s the universe’s way to test how you hustle to survive and thrive! Disney+ Hotstar introduces an all-new story of hustling and surviving with an unusual comedy, Goodluck Jerry. Revolving around the life of a young girl, Jerry, the movie comically puts together her struggles as she goes above and beyond to save her ailing mother.

But her path remains riddled with twists and turns in this journey bringing hilarious moments of chaos and comedy. Directed by Siddharth Sen Gupta and produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain, the film will release on July 29, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film carries Aanand L Rai’s signature style and marks his second association with Disney+ Hotstar. The con-medy is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor a.k.a Jerry and features an ensemble comprising Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Known to be the Tamil industry’s biggest production house, Goodluck Jerry is also Lyca Productions’ foray into Hindi cinema.

Speaking about the poster and the film Janhvi Kapoor said, “Jerry is a unique character, playing her was a challenge for me as an actor. The wit and comic timing of Jerry during any serious situations was an important aspect of the character. Good Luck Jerry is a special project for me, as it is my very first production with Anand L Rai and the film helms his style of storytelling which makes it even more interesting to watch. I am super excited to share the poster with everyone.”

Producer Aanand L Rai said, “We are happy to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar yet again after ‘Atrangi Re,’ to take Jerry’s extraordinary story of survival and grit to the audience. Good Luck Jerry is a story of a girl who is down on her luck, using her instincts to kick back and stay afloat among life’s challenges but this ends up unleashing chaos on the way.”

While Jerry Director Siddharth Sen said, “Humans never come in black and white, they always carry grey layers. Good Luck Jerry explores this with a comical lens as it follows the journey of a girl. The movie has a pulp noir flavour which has given it a spectacular look and I can’t wait to see how viewers react to it. Extremely happy to see Disney+ Hotstar take this special film of Jerry’s to people across the country.”

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects. After GoodLuck Jerry, she will next be seen in Mili followed by Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Jahnvi Kapoor also has Bawaal in the pipeline with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi, elder daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak.

