Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan couch is a place where we have seen many top A-list actors spill the beans about different things while having a fun banter with the host. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more – many stars have graced the couch.

While we are excited to see who all make it to the KWK couch in its seventh season – this time to stream on Disney+ Hotstar instead of being telecast on Star World, we know someone who won’t. As per the host’s confession, RK has requested him not to invite him. Why? Well, read on.

In a recent chat, Karan Johar got candid about Koffee With Karan Season 7. While talking about KWK, he also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and the reason he doesn’t want to appear on the show. While interacting with Film Companion recently, KJo revealed that the Brahmastra star didn’t want to appear in the upcoming season of KWK. Elaborating on the same, Karan said, “Ranbir Kapoor has already told me ‘I am not coming on your show’. He is like, ‘I’d have to pay the price for too long. I should not do this to myself’.”

Imitating Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar then repeated the actor’s words and action saying, “Mujhe please show pe mat bulao (Please do not invite me to your show).” Well, if RK isn’t coming on the show does that mean his bride Alia Bhatt will also give this season a miss? Well, we will have to wait till the season premiere to find out.

Well, this isn’t the first time Ranbir Kapoor has spoken in this manner about KWK. In 2017, soon after doing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Karan Johar, Ranbir had said on the AIB Podcast, “I am (tired). I was forced this season. I told him ‘I don’t wanna come’. Me and Anushka (Sharma) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it’s not fair.”

Talking about Koffee With Karan season 7, the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, instead of being telecast on Star World. The show will premiere on July 7 and as per reports, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be among its first guests.

