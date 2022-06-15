Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures have unveiled the hugely anticipated trailer of the magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. The first instalment is based on Ranbir Kapoor and his powers in the ‘Astraverse’ and the trailer will give you goosebumps! Scroll below for all the details.

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan explaining the whole concept of ‘Astraverse’ via a voice-over. We eventually get to see how each character (played by Alia Bhatt, Big B, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni) are involved in the whole scenario.

Not only does the trailer looks like a visual spectacle but there are moments that truly will leave you mesmerised and some will leave you with utmost thrill. Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva looks more than promising and it seems Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will be another feather added to his cap.

Check out the trailer of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva below:

One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022 and a landmark moment in Indian cinema, Brahmāstra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Director Ayan Mukerji speaks on this momentous occasion, “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!”

The magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is presented by the visionary SS Rajamouli in all 4 South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

