Cinema lovers are gearing up for the release of the much-awaited and most-anticipated film JugJugg Jeeyo. Ever since the film was announced, fans were waiting with a bated breath to watch the trailer. Almost 3 weeks back, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film online and it’s making noise for all the right reasons. Starring Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, the family drama also sees Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Viacom 18.

As we await JugJugg Jeeyo’s release, we bring to you an unknown fact about the make and the cast of the film. Any guesses about what we are talking about? Well, we are talking about producer Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Did you know that Anil and Neetu have never worked with KJo in the past? Surprising, right? Yes!

Despite being in the industry for so long and being such good friends with each other, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have never collaborated with Karan Johar until JugJugg Jeeyo happened. So, the Raj Mehta directorial marks the first collaboration between the trio. How amazing? Isn’t it?

A while back, we brought you the list of top 5 openers of Kiara Advani’s career. For JugJugg Jeeyo to be the highest opener of her life, it will have to make a collection of more than 21 crores.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and RC 15 with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has Bhediya and Bawaal in the pipeline.

Coming back, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the screens on June 24, i.e., next Friday. We already can’t wait for its release, can you?

