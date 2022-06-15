JugJugg Jeeyo is currently creating a lot of hype for its cast, quirky storyline and catchy songs. Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film. Recently, the trio were spotted in Mumbai Metro and Varun, Kiara was seen enjoying Vada Pav. However, netizens weren’t impressed with them eating and questioned authorities for violating the rules.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama film also stars Neetu Singh Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. The movie is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, as Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were promoting JugJugg Jeeyo in Mumbai Metro, the two young stars were seen eating Vada Pav along with other team members. However, as per the metro’s rule, eating isn’t allowed inside the metro and now netizens want authority to take strict action against the two stars.

As soon as the video of JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani went viral, netizens started calling out and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Eating is not allowed in Mumbai Metro,” another wrote, “Rules govt sirf aam adami kr liye banati hai.. Yeh to navabzade hai,” a third user wrote, “Metro main khana mana hai na. Why double standard @mumbaimetro ? Celebrity ke liye alag rules aur aam admi ke liye alag? Impose fine on them asap,”

A fourth user commented, “@mumbaimetro Please take into cognizance about such exceptions which of eating in metro. Such exceptions set wrong precedence for commuters. How can you allow them eating food?,” a fifth user wrote, “Metro mein khana mana hai. Fine them,” another wrote, “Eating food is not allowed in metro, violaters should be charged accordingly.”

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan had earlier told during the launch of ‘The Punjaabban’ song, “I feel someone else’s divorce is funny for others. Khud ka divorce main toh maza nahi aata hogaa I feel from a third person’s point of view it is very funny and hilarious (as a film). It’s (JugJugg Jeeyo) all relationships coming together mother, father, son, bahu, younger sister and the sister in laws relationship coming together and especially a father telling his son. A son might say I want a divorce by saying things aren’t working out but I don’t think any son would be okay to see their parents divorce. How is it that acceptable. No matter what age you are, the child in you will always revolt and I think divorces are always difficult on children in that sense.”

