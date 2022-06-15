Sushant Singh Rajput left us for the heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. His father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. There are also prime names including his roommate Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Haokip and others that the world had their radar on. Scroll below to know what they’re up to these days.

There was a lot of noise after SSR passed away. Netizens were furious and upset plus there were protests all across the country and in several parts of the world demanding justice for the actor. Owing to the public plus the political pressure, a CBI probe was launched into the case. It’s been 2 years but there has been no verdict by the authorities yet.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us and it was earlier revealed that his Bandra apartment was back on the market for rent. Everyone has moved on including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Haokip. Below are the latest updates:

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty spent a month in jail due to the drug probe that was launched because of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was later granted bail and began living her normal life. Her family was even seen hunting for apartments in Bandra last year. On the professional front, the actress made her comeback with Chehre. She has also resumed her brand endorsements and is more active on social media now. Rhea attended Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s wedding earlier this year but refrained from attending IIFA despite getting permission to do so.

Showik Chakraborty

Things have not been easy for Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty after the late actor’s death. He was also arrested by the NCB and had to spend more time in jail than her sister. While his Instagram display is still a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput, he has clearly moved on in life as she shares travel and outing pictures time and again.

Siddharth Pithani

It was Siddharth Pithani who found Sushant hanging in his apartment. He too was amongst those who were arrested in the drug case. As of May, he was still struggling to get bail but was allowed to attend his wedding in 2021. He, however, surrendered himself a fortnight later.

Samuel Haokip

A lawyer by profession, Samuel Haokip was reportedly among those who were living with Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death. He was a part of the ‘pro team’ of SSR. Alike Siddharth Pithani, Samuel tied the knot with his lover last year as well.

Let’s hope a verdict in Sushant case is announced soon so that his family can come to terms with the unfortunate incident and move on too!

