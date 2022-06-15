Veteran star Dharmendra still has a charming personality. Back in the day, the He-Man of Bollywood was linked with many Bollywood beauties but the actor fell in love with Hema Malini and married her. However, did you know, that the actor had once paid a large amount to a spot boy just to hug the actress on the sets of Sholay? Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The two first shared screen space and fell in love while shooting for their 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. During the time, the actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and had 4 children. After dating each other for almost 5 years, the two decided to get hitched in 1980 and the rest is history.

As reported by Pinkvilla, while filming for a scene of Sholay, where Dharmendra teaches Hema Malini how to use a revolver, the actor used to pay the spot boy Rs 20 every time they make a blunder. In doing so the actor ended up paying Rs 2000, later when the actress came to know about this even she was impressed.

Dharmendra did this just because he was in love with Hema Malini and enjoyed hugging her on the sets of Sholay. Interestingly, the actor had even created a code so that the spot boys knew what to do when he does something.

If the actor pulls his ear that means it was a signal for light boys and they have to make goof-ups with trolley movement or they should drop a reflector and if he touches his nose that means the shot was okay. The unit played out according to the actor and Hema was indeed amazed.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer which was released in 1975, was written by Salim–Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie also starred, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in key roles.

