Several Bollywood biggies have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the past and quite a few of them have been over money laundering cases. The latest one to join the list has been producer Prerna Arora and looks like the trouble is far from over for her. According to the most recent reports, Arora could not make it to court and hence, her lawyer was the one to buy some more time for her as she is not in the city at the moment.

For the unversed, Prerna is a popular producer of Bollywood films, who has bankrolled several hits in the past. Movies like Pad Man and Toilet Ek Prem Katha are a few of her best works and apart from this she has also been a part of entertainers like Kedarnath, Rustom and more.

As per the latest report by ANI, Prerna Arora was summoned by ED over a money laundering case but she could not go to their office as she was not in town on Wednesday. Her lawyer was the one to visit in her place for the ₹31 crores fraud case, claiming that she had some official work to take care of. He has also reportedly bought some time from the authority who are investigating her

If you are unaware, back in 2018, the Economic Offences Wing had arrested Prerna Arora and she was charged under sections 420 and 120B. She was accused by Puja Films’ production manager for cheating Vashu Bhagnani with a sum of over ₹31.6 crores. She and her colleague Arjun N Kapoor reportedly took money from Vashu for the movies Pad Man and Kedarnath but did not mention the fact that the rights were sold to another organization. She was kept in prison for over 8 months before being released on bail.

