Shah Rukh Khan was on the big screen back in 2018 with his movie Zero and was on a long break since then but now the wait is finally over as the actor will be returning to the big screens with his upcoming movie Pathaan. Fans are completely excited for the much-awaited return of Bollywood’s King Khan on the big screen in a new and improved physique altogether.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, recently the actor’s personal trainer opened up about how SRK was able to get into shape and how many hardships he had to face for the same for the past four years.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s personal trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant, recently had an interview with Indian Express, where he talked about the hardships SRK faced during his transformation for Pathaan. He said, “Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of lifting heavy. Previously, we used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated more strength training — which helped him look better and bigger. It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed.”

Well, dedicated exercise was not the only thing that helped Shah Rukh Khan get into perfect shape. It was noted that King Khan also had a proper diet that he had to follow, which included lean meat, lentils, and eggs for his calorie intake. It was also noted that the actor encountered various injuries along the way during his transformation, but was still headstrong and made sure he came back from the injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Prashant also talked about how he loved working with Shah Rukh and was all praise for his hard work and dedication. He said, “It is so amazing to see his transformation, which wouldn’t have been possible without his hard work. By maintaining not just physical strength, but also mental in tough times like the pandemic, he is no less than a fitness icon for everyone.”

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s 2nd Marriage To Happen With Saba Azad Soon? A Famous Celebrity Astrologer Already Predicted This Years Ago?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram