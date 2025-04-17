Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly will be completing its 8-day extended opening week today, but before that happens, it has already emerged as the actor’s third highest-grossing film of all time. After a solid start, the film did witness a significant drop on regular weekdays, but that won’t stop the biggie from comfortably entering the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 7 collection report!

Maintains a decent hold on day 7!

On day 7, the Kollywood magnum opus earned 5.55 crores in India. Compared to day 6’s 7 crores, it was a drop of 20.71%, thus maintaining a decent hold. Overall, it pushed its total to 113.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 134.34 crore gross. Considering the scale of the film, a much higher total was expected, but still, it’s much better than Ajith’s last theatrical release, Vidaamuyarchi.

Overseas, a healthy sum of 55 crores has been accumulated so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection stands at 189.34 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 113.85 crores

India gross- 134.34 crores

Overseas gross- 55 crores

Worldwide gross- 189.34 crores

Good Bad Ugly set to be Ajith Kumar’s second highest-grosser soon!

With 189.34 crores, Good Bad Ugly is already Ajith Kumar’s third highest-grossing film. It recently surpassed Valimai‘s 166.19 crores, and very soon, it will beat Thunivu’s 200.57 crores to grab the second spot. It also has a chance to be at the top by crossing Viswasam’s 205 crores.

Take a look at the top worldwide grossers of Ajith Kumar (gross collection):

Viswasam – 205 crores Thunivu – 200.57 crores Good Bad Ugly- 189.34 crores (7 days) Valimai – 166.19 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 136.41 crores

More about the film

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly was released on April 10. Made on a budget of 250-300 crores, the magnum opus also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Sunil in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

