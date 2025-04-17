Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana is enjoying an impressive run at the Indian box office. After a good start, the film is refusing to drop its momentum and is minting superb numbers on a daily basis. Even after the extended opening weekend, it is showing a stronghold, and in a span of just 7 days, it has emerged as a big success. Also, it is inches away from securing a clean hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

Alappuzha Gymkhana drops by just 20%

On the first Wednesday, day 7, the Naslen starrer earned a superb 2.31 crores. Compared to day 6’s 2.90 crores, it’s a drop of just 20.34%. Compared to the opening day of 2.65 crores, it’s a negligible drop of 8.62%. This clearly indicates that the audience is pouring love and appreciating the content.

Overall, Alappuzha Gymkhana has earned an impressive total of 21.21 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it stands at a gross collection of 25.02 crores. Considering the response, the film will likely retain a healthy chunk of screens in the second week.

All set to be a clean hit!

Reportedly, Alappuzha Gymkhana was made on a budget of just 12 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 21.21 crores, which means that the film is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 9.21 crores. Calculated further, it has amassed 76.75% returns already.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, to be a hit, a film needs to make 100% returns at the Indian box office. In the case of this Mollywood sports drama, it is possible when it earns 24 crore net. So, the film is just 2.79 crores away from securing the hit verdict in India.

More about the film

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana was released on April 10, amid a clash with Mammootty’s Bazooka and Basil Joseph‘s Maranamass. It also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

