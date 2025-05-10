After the underperformance of Singham Again and the disaster of Naam, Ajay Devgn has bounced back strongly with Raid 2. Made on a moderate budget, the film is on track to emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has comfortably entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. This has benefited the actor in Koimoi’s Star Ranking, pushing him closer to Akshay Kumar. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Raid 2 benefits Ajay Devgn!

On day 9, Raid 2 entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, thus crediting Ajay Devgn with 100 points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. With this latest increment, the tally of Bollywood’s Singham stands at 1900 points. He’s currently ranked 4th in the Star Ranking, below Akshay Kumar.

Ajay misses the chance to beat Akshay Kumar?

Raid 2 has performed well so far and is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth among moviegoers. However, considering the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, the film will likely suffer. It will undoubtedly secure a success tag in India, but will fail to reach its true potential.

In a normal situation, Raid 2 had an outside chance of entering the 200 crore club. In this case, with 100 points more in the kitty, Ajay Devgn would have been able to level the score with Akshay Kumar (2000 points) and replace him in the third spot in the Star Ranking since his top grosser (Tanhaji – 279.50 crores) earned more than Akki’s top grosser (Housefull 4 – 206 crores).

In the current situation, the film will fail to enter the 200 crore club, thus spoiling the chance of Ajay Devgn surpassing Akshay Kumar.

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Enters The 100 Crore Club, Ajay Devgn Levels The Score With ‘Sikandar’ Salman Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News