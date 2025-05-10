Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, is back on track after facing a significant drop on Wednesday. Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan, the film dropped more than expected on its day 7, but now, it has been maintaining a steady pace. In the meantime, on day 9, it has comfortably entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, making it Ajay Devgn’s 4th film to achieve the feat in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Benefits from no competition

In the absence of new Bollywood arrivals, the Raid sequel retained an impressive share of shows/ screens in the Hindi belt for its second week. This helped the film to bring in a steady score despite underwhelming occupancy. In the morning shows, occupancy was just 5%, which rose to 11%. It remained stable at 11% in the evening shows, while in the night shows, it was 20%.

It could be clearly seen that Raid 2 is facing a dent as footfalls in theatres have been reduced considerably amid the India-Pakistan conflict. Still, it is benefiting due to no competition in theatres. With an overall occupancy of 12% on the second Friday, the film managed to earn 5.01 crores. It’s a drop of just 6% compared to Thursday’s 5.33 crores.

Raid 2 enters the 100 crore club!

Overall, Raid 2 has earned 103.90 crore net at the Indian box office, thus making it Ajay Devgn’s 4th film to achieve the feat post-COVID after Drishyam 2, Shaitaan, and Singham Again. Overall, it is his 15th film to cross the 100 crore mark (net) in India.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19.71 crores

Day 2 – 13.05 crores

Day 3 – 18.55 crores

Day 4 – 22.52 crores

Day 5 – 7.47 crores

Day 6 – 7.45 crores

Day 7 – 4.81 crores

Day 8 – 5.33 crores

Day 9 – 5.01 crores

Total – 103.90 crores

Ajay Devgn levels the score with Salman Khan!

With Sikandar, Salman Khan witnessed his 11th film in the 100 crore club. Now, even Ajay Devgn has delivered his 11th film in the 100 crore club with Raid 2, thus levelling the score with Salman. Here, we aren’t including films that have earned 200 or 300 crores at the Indian box office.

Salman Khan’s 100 crore club films: Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Race 3, Dabangg 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sikandar.

Ajay Devgn’s 100 crore club films: Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Shaitaan and Raid 2.

