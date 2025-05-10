While everyone expected L2: Empuraan to make historic earnings, Mohanlal’s Thudarum has come out of the syllabus. Currently running in its third week, the film is unstoppable and has already amassed a massive total at the worldwide box office. Made on a huge budget, it has turned out to be a clean success, and very soon, it will hit a major global milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 15 days!

Despite new arrivals and Tourist Family running successfully, Mohanlal’s crime thriller is unshakeable at ticket windows. Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, it secured a significant chunk of shows/screens in its third week, especially in Kerala, which ensured another solid day at the box office. In India, it earned an estimated 3.19 crores on the third Friday, a superb hold from Thursday’s 3.60 crores.

On the way to enter the 200 crore club!

Overall, Thudarum earned an estimated 90.29 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days, according to Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection is 106.54 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 84 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total is a whopping 190.54 crore gross.

As we can see, Thudarum needs less than 10 crores to hit the 200 crore milestone, and the feat is likely to be accomplished in 2-3 days. So, Mohanlal is ready for his 2nd 200 crore grosser after L2: Empuraan. Currently, it’s Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser after L2: Empuraan (268.05 crores) and Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores).

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 90.29 crores

India gross – 106.54 crores

Overseas gross – 84 crores

Worldwide gross – 190.54 crores

Thudarum is a clean success!

Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer was made on a huge budget of 90 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 90.29 crore net in India, so the film has already recovered 100% of its budget. It’s now a clean success at the Indian box office and very soon, it will cross the 100 crore milestone in net collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

