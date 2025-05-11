Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is refusing to slow down at the box office, and it has started its second Sunday on a roaring note as well. The drama film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta has registered a brilliant occupancy of 12.03% on the 11th day, the second Sunday, for the morning shows!

Already Earns A Significant Amount!

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s intense drama has already earned 3.85 crore at the box office till 3 pm as per the early reports. At this pace, the film is surely headed for a 10-crore collection with ease!

Raid 2 Box Office Second Weekend

Raid 2 started the second weekend with a collection of 5.01 crore on the second Friday, followed by almost 8.52 crore on the second Saturday! It has already earned 13.53 crore and will surely bring a 20+ crore second weekend, with phenomenal numbers coming on Sunday!

Ajay Devgn To Own The Second Spot!

The sequel has already earned 13.53 crore in two days plus 3.85 crore on Sunday morning, taking the weekend total already to 17.38 crore. While it surely cannot take the top spot for the best second weekend of 2025, since it is claimed by Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhava.

But Raid 2 can definitely take the second-best second weekend of 2025 by a Hindi film since it is only 2.4 crore away from the spot and is surely dethroning Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force!

Check out the top five second-weekend collections of Hindi films of 2025 at the box office, along with their 2nd Friday, 2nd Saturday, and 2nd Sunday collections.

Chhaava: 24.03 cr + 44.1 cr + 41.1 cr | 109.23 crore

Sky Force: 4.6 cr + 7.4 cr + 7.8 cr | 19.80 crore

Kesari 2: 4.05 cr + 7.2 cr + 8.14 cr | 19.39 crore

Sikandar: 4.56 cr + 5.34 cr + 6.02 cr | 15.82 crore

Raid 2: 5.01 + 8.52 | 13.53 crore*

* denotes only Friday and Saturday collections

Jaat earned 3.95 crore on the second Friday, 3.9 crore on the second Saturday, and 5.09 crore on the second Sunday, bringing a total of 12.94 crore on the second weekend.

