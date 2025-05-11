Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in key roles, continues to perform well at the Indian box office. Last Wednesday, the collection significantly dropped amid the India-Pakistan conflict, but thankfully, it witnessed an upward trend thereafter. Yesterday, on day 10, the film saw a much bigger jump than expected, thus creating a positive atmosphere in the industry. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Grows by 70% on day 10

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Bollywood crime drama is holding its ground due to favorable word-of-mouth. After earning 98.89 crores during the 8-day extended week, it entered the second week steadily. On the second Friday, it earned 5.01 crores, but Saturday was the real deal with 8.52 crores coming in, an impressive jump of 70.05%.

Overall, Raid 2 has amassed a solid total of 112.42 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Today, another massive day is on the cards and there’s a chance of even touching the 10 crore mark.

Raid 2 is now Ajay Devgn’s 8th highest-grosser!

With 112.42 crores in the kitty already, Raid 2 has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s 8th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. In the process, it has surpassed Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores) and Golmaal 3 (106 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ajay Devgn (net collection):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crores

Singham Again – 270.60 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.72 crores

Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores

Shaitaan – 151 crores

Singham Returns – 141 crores

Raid 2 – 112.42 crores (10 days)

Golmaal 3 – 106 crores

Son Of Sardaar – 105.03 crores

Recovers almost 94% of its budget!

Reportedly, Raid 2 was made on a budget of 120 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 112.42 crores. So, it has already recovered 93.68% of the total cost, and today, it will recover the entire budget. Tomorrow onwards, the Ajay Devgn starrer will embark on a journey of success.

