Vicky Kaushal has delivered some unexpected surprises at the Indian box office. After Uri: The Surgical Strike, he showcased his magic again in the historical action film Chhaava. With his debut into the 600 crore club, he has also climbed up the ladder in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Scroll below for an interesting update.

How does Koimoi’s Star Ranking work?

In Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Vicky Kaushal’s sixth century

It’s truly been an unreal run for Chhaava. The genre clearly wasn’t the perfect fit for Valentine’s Day, but cine-goers all across the globe showered love for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On the sixth Thursday, Laxman Utekar‘s directorial officially entered the 600 crore club in all languages. And with that, Vicky Kaushal gained another 100 points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking.

Vicky Kaushal now has 800 points, 600 from Chhaava, and 200 from Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores).

Vicky Kaushal beats John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao

Vicky has garnered the 11th spot in Koimoi’s Star Power Index. He had recently surpassed Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol. And now, he has left behind Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao (700 points) and John Abraham (750 points).

The next target is Allu Arjun (900 points). However, it will take some time for Vicky Kaushal to beat him as Chhaava is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Hopefully, his upcoming films will help him achieve the milestone!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

