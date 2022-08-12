Ananya Panday has been on a roll with her fashion wardrobe as she’s promoting her upcoming film Liger that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. From flaunting her petite figure in desi attires to gorgeous corset looks to now wearing dresses, she’s been giving us back to back style goals. A while ago, Panday wore a s*xy cut-out LBD for the press interviews of her upcoming film worth Rs 43K and you can take style notes to spice up things with someone special on your next lavish date. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Panday is one of the most popular Gen Z actresses in Bollywood. Not just her acting skills but she’s also known for her fashion sense. She can rock a basic white t-shirt like a queen and never fails to slay on red carpets as well. Talking about her recent LBD look, the beauty wore it during the promotions of Liger and looked pretty as ever in it.

Ananya Panday wore a cut-out LBD by Studio Amelia worth Rs 43K and looked s*xy while flaunting her petite figure. The diva styled the look with a Swarovski statement ring and earrings while exuding elegance and donned a neat low bun to go with her chic look.

The Liger actress did a dewy face of makeup with subtle smokey eyes and nude lips and styled the look with matching block heels.

Take a look at her pictures below:

How pretty are you, Ananya Panday!

Well, if you have a lavish date planned up with your special someone and want to spice-up things, here’s your outfit inspo!

