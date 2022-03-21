Deepika Padukone is currently shooting in Spain for Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced under YRF’s banner and is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. With this, SRK will finally be ending his 5-year-long sabbatical and returning to the silver screens once again. Earlier today, Deepika’s leaked pictures from the sets are going viral where she’s showing her middle finger to the press and her gesture didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her for ‘disrespecting’ the media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

These aren’t the first pictures that have gone viral from the sets of Pathaan, a while ago both Deepika and SRK was spotted shooting for the film together in Spain when their very first pictures went crazy viral on social media.

Now, Deepika Padukone was seen donning messy hair, wearing a long black jacket and showing her middle finger to the media in Spain. As soon as the picture went viral on the internet, netizens started reacting to it and this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with them.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s picture here:

Reacting to the Pathaan actresses’ picture, a user commented, “the same thing audience is gonna do when movie releases. 😂” Another user commented, “Trying to be a kendal jenner😂😂😂.thora ro do ki mAi depression me bi yea vo b coz breakup ,har jagh yhi krti h.” A third user commented, “Imagine yahi harkat male star karta toh ab tak Kitne sawal uth chuke hote😂” A fourth user commented, “Insulting Indian culture. Then they’ll say wo stree hai kuch b kar sakti hai 🥴”

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone showing her middle finger to the paps? Tell us in the comments below.

