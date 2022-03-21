Salim Khan, the father of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, is the man behind some of the greatest hits Bollywood has had. With his writer partner Javed Akhtar, the duo penned films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Don and many more.

In today’s throwback piece, we take you to the time the acclaimed writer got candid about his and Javed’s struggles. From earning as low as Rs 750 for a film to finally getting paid for saying no to writing a film for minimal pay, here’s all he said.

In a video shared on Reddit, Salim Khan starts off by saying that people began talking about a writer buying a place in Mumbai’s Bandstand – Galaxy Apartment. The acclaimed writer said, “Log khe rahe writer ne makaan le lia bandstand ke upar. Arey makaan hi liya tha 2 lakh rupey mein. (People started saying ‘a writer has purchased a house at Bandstand. So what, I paid Rs 2 Lakh and brought it.)” He continued, “You will be surprised to know humari (his and Javed Akhtar) price kya thi Haathi Mere Saathi ke liye. Itni badi hit picture, uss time ki sabse badi hit (humari salary thi) 10 hazaar rupee, 5-5 hazaar. (You will be surprised to know how much Javed and I earned. For Haathi Mere Saathi – a hit and one of the biggest films of its times, we received only received Rs 10,000, that’s 5 thousand for each of us.)”

Salim Khan continued, “Andaz me 750/mahina. Hum Sippy film ke story department mein the dono, 750, 750. Seeta Aur Geeta me bhi 750, 750. Yaadon Ki Baaraat me 25, 000 – 12,500-12,500. Yeh humari price thi. Hum ko bhi koi charity me nahi mila hai joh mila hai. Prove karne ke baad, when we came into the position. Na bolne ke paise mile hai (At Andaz we used to earn a monthly salary of Rs 750. While working in Sippy Film’s story department, there also we earned Rs 750. For Seeta Aur Geeta also earned Rs 750/each. For Yaadon Ki Baaraat, we earned Rs 25,000, that’s Rs 12,500 each. This was our price. Whatever we have today is no charity. After working hard and proving ourselves we reached this position. There came a time where we got money for saying No to a film.)”

