When we say a versatile actor, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal strikes our mind. After starting his career with a minor role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Vicky has worked immensely hard to stand where he is right now.

The actor who now is winning hearts with his promising films first had his breakthrough in 2018 via Netflix’s first original film Love per Square Foot. After this, the actor took no time to win millions of hearts with his roles in movies like Raazi, Uri, Lust Stories, Masaan, and many more.

Well, with immense fame comes some arrogance too, this is what Vicky’s fans are afraid of. During an old interview with Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal was asked to respond to a few troll messages, that the actor had received on his social media. Going through the number of troll messages, there was one comment that stunned him as well as people who were aware of the news back then.

It so happened that among the troll comments, there was a request from a netizen asking Vicky Kaushal not to become like Salman Khan after he becomes famous. The tweet that was sent by the account “_heinz_doofenshmirtz_” said, “A request, Successful hone ke baad Salman Khan mat ban jana”. When the actor was asked to respond to this tweet he stared at the host for a few seconds and evaded the question by asking him “haa phir?” which made the host ask about the next fan message.

On the professional front, after giving us another critically acclaimed film ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, the actor is now busy gearing up for his next titled Govinda Naam Mera. The film is said to also star Bhoomi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he has The Great Indian Family and other two untitled films in his kitty.

