The Kashmir Files is in the news for all the good and controversial reasons. Ever since the film has released in theaters on March 11, has also attracted headlines for films containing fictional content. The Kashmir Files team – lead actor Anupam Kher, director Vivek Agnihotri along wife and actress Pallavi Joshi – are going places to talk about the reality they’ve shown in the film.

While speaking to media in Lucknow, Pallavi dismissed the claim of film containing fictional content and revealed that she and her filmmaker husband Vivek Agnihotri have spent almost 4 years doing the research for the film. During their recent media interaction, when the team was asked if reports of the movie containing fictional content were true, here’s how she reacted.

Speaking at a press conference, Pallavi Joshi said, “We went across the world, USA, UK, Germany, Singapore, Jammu and Kashmir, Pune, Thailand, Delhi, wherever we could find the first family of the victim, whose father was murdered, whose mother was raped, the children who saw their parents being murdered in front of their eyes.. We have met those people.”

Pallavi Joshi went on to add, “We shot their long format video interviews and we have those videos that too will bring in front of people… So if there’s anybody who is accusing me that I have something wrong in the film, then you can come and see all the 4,000 hours of research that we have on our videos.”

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has been doing exceptionally well at the box office as it is racing towards the 200 crore club. The film has already become a blockbuster and it is being loved by one and all. Led by Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files also stars Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhasha Sumbli, Puneet Issar among others in the pivotal roles.

