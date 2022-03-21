Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which was released in theatres two weeks ago, kicked off fiery debate on social media and News media channels. Amidst the ongoing debate, Ram Gopal Varma reveals that ‘he hates the film’ after reviewing the movie. Scroll down to know more.

RGV recently shared a video on YouTube reviewing the film and said that the film destroyed whatever he learned and thought was right. He was also reviewing a film for the first time in his life and heaped praises on the filmmaker and actors featured in the film.

In the video, Ram Gopal Varma said, “For the first time in my entire career, I am reviewing a film”. He continued, “I don’t really review the film’s subject or the controversial content, I want to review it as a filmmaker on how the film has been made.” He then also praised Anupam Kher’s performance in the film.

The filmmaker then said, “Kashmir Files released and broke every rule in the book. It doesn’t have stars. There is no intention in the director to impress the audience which is what every filmmaker will be trying to do. He wants to impress.”

Ram Gopal Varma praised the storytelling as well as the characters and said that from now onwards when any director or filmmaker plans any new film ‘they can’t help but study and refer back to Kashmir Files’. The filmmaker then concluded by saying, “I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learned, whatever I thought was right and whatever I thought was in at multiple times. I can’t go back and I can’t reinvent myself and can’t rethink now, ‘Oh, this is how it should be made’. No, can’t. So I hate Kashmir Files whether it is the director or acting style or it is the way the screenplay was made…I hate all of them because you guys made me and all of the filmmakers I would say lose our identity…I hate all the people associated with Kasmir files but I love Vivek Agnihotri for making this happen.”

RGV shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Don’t take at face value that mainstream Bollywood, Tollywood, etc are ignoring the mega success of #kashmirifiles. The reality is they are taking it more seriously than the audiences, but their silence is because they are s*** scared. Watch my review.”

Vivek Agnihotri too reacted to Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet. He shared a clip from RGV’s YouTube review and wrote, “You hate #TheKashmirFiles @RGVzoomin and that’s why I love you.”

