After The Kashmir Files took the box-office by storm, Akshay Kumar arrived with his most-anticipated film Bachchhan Paandey. Helmed by Farhan Samji, the film has, as of now, failed to create the magic on the big screen. Ever since Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files has hit the theatres on March 11, it is running fast towards 200 crore club. The film is based on the real life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and it is being lauded for its shocking yet gut-wrenching content.

Recently a video surfaced on the web and it shows a group of goons gatecrashing inside the auditorium of a theatre to stop Akshay Kumar starrer’s screening.

The video was shared by a user on Twitter and it sees a number of goons forcible stopped the screening of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. The group of people are heard chanting Jai Shri Ram while making their way to the audi. Reportedly, they demanded the theatre staff to play The Kashmir Files and stop Bachchhan Paandey’s screening.

Sharing the video a user wrote, “Don’t Be surprised To See BP having 15-16 cr collection. Its Doing Great against This Agenda Driven Film. Whole RW+Govt, Supporting A movie on the Other Hand There is Just #AkshayKumarMan, How Come They Just Close The Movie Forcefully. #BachchhanPaandey Respect To u. @akshaykumar.”

“Some People Here Saying That Akshay Always supported RW and all.I just Wanted To say them that Every Big Bollywood Actor Is Having Link With Either Side U just can’t Deny this Fact.And This Thing Is Going On From a Long Time In Bwood,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Bachchhan Paandey stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Hitting the screens on Holi, the Akshay Kumar-led is striving hard to sustain at the box-office.

