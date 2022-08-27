Cricketer Robin Uthappa says that he can’t wait to whistle for cricketing all rounder Irfan Pathan, who will be making his acting debut in director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s eagerly awaited Tamil action thriller ‘Cobra’, when he appears on the big screen.

Taking to Twitter soon after the trailer of the intense action thriller, featuring actors Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead was released, Robin Uthappa said: “Watch out for this dasher! Congratulations my brother on yet another avatar in your journey. I’m so happy for you and I can’t wait to watch ‘Cobra‘ and whistle when you come onscreen. Wishing you all the love and success!! Love you brother!!”

Irfan Pathan, who plays a French Interpol officer called Aslan Yilmaz in the film, replied: “Oh mere bhai, Thank you so much. Lots of love to you and family. Can’t wait for you to watch it on big screen.”

Swashbuckling batsman Deepak Hooda too congratulated Irfan Khan on his new avatar. He said: “The trailer takes me back to our conversation which we had a decade ago. Irfan bhai said, ‘I’ll do everything in life, ‘I’m an all rounder!’ You stayed true to your words. Looking forward to your silver screen debut bhai.”

Irfan replied to Deepak Hooda, saying: “Haha … Sharp memory brother. You are going strong. Keep going. Sky is the limit for you.”

Written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is an upcoming action thriller film set to release theatrically on August 31. Besides Irfan Khan, the film also stars Vikram in the title role along with Srinidhi Shetty, K. S. Ravikumar and Roshan Mathew, while Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi and Meenakshi Govindarajan in supporting roles.

