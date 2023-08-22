It was yet another good day for OMG 2 as 4 crores* more came in. On Friday the film had collected 6.03 crores so yet again, this is a drop of less than 50%. Especially considering the fact that this is second Monday, the film has held up well and all that it needs now is to hold around the same levels right till the close of week.

In the first week there were bigger holds and higher collections, especially on Monday and Tuesday, due to the holiday factor. However now the film is playing along normally and hence there would be those usual 10%-15% daily drops coming in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, there is still this huge competition from Gadar 2 which will continue to collect in double digits right till the close of week, which means OMG 2 will need to constantly work towards keeping its game up.

The real game would be in the third week when Dream Girl 2 would be there as competition as well, and this is when it would have to be seen that whether the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 manages its usual Saturday jumps. So far, the film has collected 117.67 crores* and it would be challenging the next big Akshay Kumar starrers, Airlift (129 crores) and Rustom (128 crores) pretty soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Sunny Deol Starrer Crosses 450 Crores Milestone In Just 10 Days! Beats The Lifetime Of Brahmastra, Andhadhun & War

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News