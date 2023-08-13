Harry Styles began his career in 2010 alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik as part of the British boy band One Direction. While he continues to make the world go gaga with his solo music and concerts, the ‘Dunkirk’ actor’s personal life – especially his love life- is often discussed like the news of him now dating Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

Interestingly, this topic has been news fodder for years now. While we all know about his relationships with Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner and more, did you know he was even in a secret relationship with then-POTUS Barack Obama? Well, in 2015, Harry broke his silence about it.

During an interaction with Yahoo UK while at the BBC Music Awards, Harry Styles was quizzed about the hoax National Examiner cover that featured former POTUS Barack Obama with a text that reads, “[Obama] had s*x with THIS MAN,” with an arrow that points to the ‘Adore You’ singer. Answering the question, Harry Styles told Yahoo UK, “I honestly have no idea what you’re talking about.”

After hearing about his secret relationship rumours with former POTUS Barack Obama, the ‘As It Was’ singer commented, “I’ve heard some good ones in my time, but that’s interesting.” Harry Styles One Direction bandmates were also stunned to hear about the fake National Examiner story. Weighing in on the magazine’s report, Liam Payne simply said, “Wow, it’s all getting a bit political!” while Louis Tomlinson joked, “So, does that give you some power in the White House then?”

Talking about the rumours, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer added, “Ya maybe… Maybe Niall (Horan) would be a bit jealous.” Innocently, the British singer-actor questioned, “Were you asking me to confirm or deny it? Check out the video of the interaction here:

Harry, even though innocent, can say think that makes him guilty, don’t you think!

What do you think of this Harry Styles linkup rumours? Share your thoughts in the comments.

