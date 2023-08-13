Advertisement

Sylvester Stallone is a highly decorated actor who has delivered stellar performances throughout his career. One such iconic role that he has played is Rambo in the highly-successful ‘Rambo’ franchise. With five films in, Stallone truly blended in the role and one can argue that no other actor could have played the role as good as him. However, there was a time when the iconic character could have been killed off in the first film itself.

It is now revealed that ‘Rambo: First Blood’ was not supposed to be the beginning of a franchise and that John Rambo would have met his end in the first film itself. However, the original plan did not come to fruition and the character went on to live for decades and provide Stallone with several accolades.

The movie’s director, Ted Kotcheff, tells Yahoo about the plans. He explains, “I conceived of First Blood as Rambo’s suicide mission. The film was basically conceived as Rambo’s tragedy, that mirrored the tragedy of so many of the veterans that I talked to. I met guys that actually later on killed themselves. His tragedy mirrored their tragedy, and how they came to this sad conclusion to kill themselves.” On the other hand, Sylvester Stallone too was involved in this process. While he believed that Rambo should not be killed in the first movie itself, he once revealed that it was going to happen anyway.

When asked if Rambo was going die in the first time itself, Sylvester Stallone told MTV News in 2012, “Yeah.” He explained where the character would go after the 2008 film, “He’s in Arizona on the border. It will involve him going into Mexico. I don’t think Rambo likes Mexicans.” There were more reasons as to why killing off John Rambo was not a good decision. He explains, “I just don’t think it should [have been] done,” Stallone said. “It sends out the wrong message. Every Vietnam vet who sees this [ending] goes, ‘The only solution is death. Death is the only thing that awaits us at the end of the tunnel.’ I don’t think that’s the right way to do it. [Kirk] was like, ‘Yes but it’s artistic.'”

Do you think Sylvester Stallone made the right choice by carrying forward John Rambo?

