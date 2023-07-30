Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling is the man of the moment as he is currently basking in the success of Margot Robbie starrer Barbie. Things might be pretty smooth for the actor now, but the actor had a lot of trouble as a child, especially when he used to go to school. The actor, in one of his earlier interviews, once revealed how he got suspended in the first grade for throwing steak knives at classmates. Scroll down to read the interesting story.

Circling back to Ryan Gosling’s troubled childhood, according to the Animated Times, the actor was suspended in the first grade after he thought he could pull off a few stunts after watching Sylvester Stallone as Rambo. Giving a shot at his immature combat skills, Gosling threw steak knives at his classmates during recess. In 2015, while recalling the incident, Gosling asserted, “I took knives to school and I started throwing them around the playground and I got suspended” adding, “So my parents said I couldn’t watch R-rated movies anymore.” Defending the situation, he quipped, “I wasn’t taking [the knives] to school, I was Rambo…taking them to war.”

Speaking of his childhood, the La La Land star revealed, “From as early as two years old I was sneaking out the house never wearing my clothes, breaking things, putting the cat in the dryer and setting the house on fire.”

After getting suspended from school in the first grade, Gosling was homeschooled for a year by his mother and speaking on the same, he revealed the experience gave him “a sense of autonomy that I’ve never really lost”.

Ryan Gosling was diagnosed with ADHD as a child, and he once spoke about it, saying, “There’s something messed up in my brain.” The Hollywood A-lister soon dropped out of studies as a kid and landed his first role in a television show alongside Justin Timberlake called The Mickey Mouse Club.

