Kanye West Storms Out Mid-Pedicure Refusing To Let Nail Tech Carry On, Sparking Mental Health Concerns!

Kanye West stormed out of a pedicure after the nail technician made him flinch.

The ‘Jesus Walks’ hitmaker – who now goes by just Ye – was filmed in a video posted and soon deleted by his pal Ty Dolla $ign having the beauty treatment whilst he sat on the couch.

The 46-year-old rapper reacted as if she had hurt him and shouted “Ah! Whoa.”

When she tried to reassure him that everything was fine, he stood up and repeated: “It’s my toes.”

He replied: “Nah, I’m not gonna do the rest of it. I gotta — I’m not gonna do it.”

The woman, whose face was covered by a smiley emoji, tried to persuade him to continue, however, he told her to “wrap it up” because he was “not gonna do it.”

She then asked: “And the hands?”

And an unimpressed Kanye reacted “Nope! Thank you very much.”

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok.

The ‘Good Morning’ rapper has been seen walking around barefoot throughout the summer, so a pedicure wouldn’t harm.

Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin has recently accused Kanye of “controlling” his “wife” Bianca Censori.

The outspoken comic, 62, spoke out after the hip-hop star was spotted in a series of images with Bianca, 28, with him dressed head-to-toe in black and she in bizarre outfits such as a huge collar-like circle that covered most of her face.

She said in a long TikTok video that she fears Bianca – who Kanye is said to have married in a suspected non-legally binding and intimate ceremony in January in Beverly Hills – has “no voice”.

She added: “While it’s easy to make fun of Kanye because he is crazy and nutty.”

Kathy believes Kanye West has gone too far when it comes to dressing his “wife.”

She said: “We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right?

“I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through.”

Even though Kathy conceded the outlandish outfits allowed Bianca to display her “banging body” she added her figure looks “almost identical” to Kanye’s curvy ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 42.

She added: “So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her.

“I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever.”

Kathy then raised the question of whether Kanye is simply “not letting her talk” before highlighting how he is almost always covered head-to-toe while Bianca flashes her flesh.

The comic also tackled the recent incident of Kanye caught with his pants down while on a boat ride with Bianca in Venice by saying she thought the now-viral images that also showed Bianca crouched in between his knees reeked of “abuse”.

It was also reported that some of Kanye’s closest friends have become “extremely concerned” about the pair’s increasingly bizarre behaviour.

One source told the DailyMail: “Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up.

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

