Rick Famuyiwa, who has also directed three episodes of Season 3 of the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Mandalorian’, feels that the primary reason behind the show’s success is that it is very elemental, relatable and human in its storytelling approach.

In the new season, Din Djarin, once a lone bounty hunter, has been reunited with Grogu, a child of Yoda’s species whom he rescued and subsequently turned over to Luke Skywalker at the end of Season 2.

Talking about the narrative progression, Rick Famuyiwa said, “The great thing about Season 3 is that, in many ways, it’s the culmination of the first two seasons and the original ideas of the Mandalorian and the Mandalorian culture and what that means specifically to Din Djarin.”

The series, directed by Rick Famuyiwa, returns Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Emily Swallow as The Armorer and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

Sharing the reason behind the show’s massive success, Rick further mentioned, “At the heart of the success of the show and why people have connected to it is because the story is very elemental and human, and the things that Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, deals with are things that are relatable.”

Rick Famuyiwa added, “Where are you from and what does that mean? Are you defined by your birth? Or the value system that you take on and how much of that you hold onto in the face of challenges? Those are the types of questions that we’re continuing to explore and answer as we get into Season 3, and as we expand the world of the Mandalorians and are introduced to different elements of their culture.”

Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

