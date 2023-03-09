Dave Filoni, who serves as executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, has revealed why the story returns to Mandalore. The series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Season 3 of the show holds many surprises for the viewers along with a relatable story filled with the action, excitement and unforgettable characters that only ‘Star Wars’ can bring to screens.

Commenting on the return to Mandalore this season, ‘The Mandalorian’ Executive producer Dave Filoni said: “When we got to the third season, we wanted to do something dynamic and different, so we felt it was time to return to Mandalore and confront just what happened there.”

He added: “What does it mean for the Mandalorians as a people and how could we bring these various groups together again? Because in Star Wars you want both a feeling of hope and adventure but with more uplifting positivity to be happening.”

“And people coming together and putting aside their differences is a pretty good reason to have hope. Making that happen, especially around our child and the Mandalorian, was the broad goal.”

The series returns Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Emily Swallow as The Armorer and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

The directors of the eight-episode ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa.

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 is primed to be a standout chapter that breaks new ground in the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

