Lady Gaga is one of the most prominent artists ever, and her fan following is massive. We have all witnessed her career trajectory change from an exceptional singer to an actor, and she has done some impeccable work in the West. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Gaga’s ex-boyfriend from the initial years told her that she would never ‘succeed’ and would never get nominated for Grammy, but it was her savage response that won our hearts and scroll below to read the scoop.

Gaga is massively very popular among her fans, especially on social media, with over 53 million followers on Instagram. While growing up, the singer had a lot of roadblocks on her way to success, but she finally did it. Not only did she do it, but she also took pictures while doing so, hehe!

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan once, Lady Gaga opened up on the roadblocks and revealed an interesting anecdote about her ex-boyfriend and said, “I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed, never be nominated for a Grammy, never have a hit song and that he hoped I’d fail.”

Lady Gaga continued and added, “I said to him, ‘Someday, when we’re not together, you won’t be able to order a cup of coffee at the f*cking deli without hearing or seeing me.”

Talking about the constant criticism, the Bloody Mary singer said, “I ate sh*t for so long. Being told I didn’t fit the mold and that I was ‘too pop’ or ‘too theater’ … I’ve always been delusionally ambitious to the point where people don’t understand me.”

All’s well that ends well. She did make a great career and is one of the most influential people in the world.

What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga’s savage response to her ex-boyfriend back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

