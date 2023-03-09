Several Hollywood divorce cases garner public attention, but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle is undoubtedly one of the longest. Two years into their marriage, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Over the years, the two actors have accused each other on various grounds amid their ongoing custody battle. Once, back in 2018, Angelina Jolie accused Pitt of escaping from paying child support for their children.

Jolie and Pitt met in 2003 on the sets of their hit film Mr and Mrs Smith. The two began dating after a few years and tied the knot in 2014. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, and two were declared single three years later.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children (three biological and three adopted) – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. During their legal battle in 2018, Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean told PEOPLE that the actress’ court filings are “legally appropriate” and “factually accurate.” The filings saw Jolie claim that Pitt had not been paying child support, 50% of their children’s expenses, during their separation. However, Pitt counterclaimed that he had paid over $1.3 million as child support and had also helped Jolie with a loan of $8 million so that she could purchase their current home.

Angelina Jolie’s attorney also called Brad’s claims an “attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support their children.” She further mentioned that the actress had to move out of their home, which Pitt kept, after she accused him of being verbally and physically abusive to their children.

Further in the conversation with the leading daily, Samantha claimed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was asked to help Angelina Jolie with her new home, but he instead loaned her money. She mentioned how Angelina honours that loan but added, “A loan is not, however, child support, and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.” However, Pitt had always claimed he paid millions in child support.

While some topics and property issues have been legally solved between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, they are currently fighting for their children’s custody.

