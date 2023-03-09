Actress Jane Fonda is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation and she is best known for her films like Period of Adjustment, Sunday in New York, Cat Ballou, Barefoot in Park, among others. She ruled her era like a true queen. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when the actress made a bold statement on s*x and made everyone laugh hard.

During a television show, some big-wigs from the industry sat down for a chat which was meant to be very intimate and as they talked about their favourite s*x position. Actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Jane Fonda and Sarah Silverman came together for a chat and talked about s*x positions, but it was Jane’s answer that caught everyone’s attention.

During the television show, The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet, Jane Fonda made an honest confession about s*x position that left everyone in splits. The actor said, “While I am quite flexible and I can kneel, it’s not quite as comfortable as it used to be before I had the fake knee.” The Monster-in-Law further added that she now only prefers to be either lying down or sitting up on a couch with him coming on to me, no pun intended. Ahhh! Well, that was quite an honest answer.

On the same show, apart from Jane Fonda, other gorgeous actors too went on to make some honest confessions. Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t open to answering the question. She said, “I have my children and mother is going to see the show!” But later revealed, “ I am down with all of them.”

In fact, Avatar star Zoe Saldana had also made a candid confession about her favourite s*x position and had said, “I like missionary; I like being on my knees too. I love being on the top…I love doggy-style or standing up.” But we have to admit that Jane Fonda had the most epic answer.

