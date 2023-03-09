Emilia Clarke enjoys a massive fanbase and fans literally want to know everything about her. Interestingly, the actress also never leaves a chance when it comes to giving a sneak peek to her fans into her life. Her Instagram is full of drool-worthy red carpet looks, her dog, and scrumptious food pictures. The actress who rose to fame with her character of Queen Daenerys Targaryen In Game Of Thrones once opened up about how she had to fight for n*de scenes on the show & how difficult it was for her at the beginning of the show.

Emilia is one such celebrity who keeps it real on Instagram. The actress never misses a chance to dish out goals via her super honest attitude. In fact, her honesty is also evident in her interviews. Once during a podcast, she revealed the struggle she faced during the initial days of Game of Thrones while performing n*de scenes & she used to convince herself to perform them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a VanityFair report, Emilia Clarke once made an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert and went on to reveal how she felt the pressure of performing n*de scenes post her popular show Game Of Thrones. She confessed how difficult it was for her to perform her scenes during the initial days of the show. Because of imposter syndrome and scale of the project, Clarke revealed about her initial mindset and said, “Whatever I am feeling is wrong, I am gonna cry in the bathroom, and then I am gonna come back, and we are gonna do the scene -it’s gonna be completely fine. But it was definitely hard.” The actress confessed she wasn’t aware of anything and didn’t know what was expected of her.

Further talking about the pressure she felt later in her shows to perform n*de scenes post GOT, Emilia Clarke said, “I have had fights on the set before, where I am like, No, the sheet stays up, and they are like, you don’t wanna disappoint your Game Of Thrones fans. And I am like, f*ck you.”

However, Daenerys Targaryen actress later accepted that things are quite different for her now and the actress is quite more comfortable in her skin to perform such scenes.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Superman Actor Henry Cavill To Play The Main Antagonist In The Next James Bond Film? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News