Kate Moss is one of the biggest stars in the modelling industry as she started working at a very young age. The supermodel worked with some of the big names in the fashion industry and went on to make her own name in the showbiz field. Kate also garnered more fame when she dated Johnny Depp from 1994 until they called it quits in 1997.

In her modelling career, Kate encountered various experiences that made her uncomfortable. The model has been very vocal about such incidents and shared how she tackled such situations. Adding to the list, Kate once shared how she was forced to remove her top for a n*de shoot. Read on to find out!

During a conversation on BBC Radio 4‘s Desert Island Discs podcast, Kate Moss recalled an incident when she was 15 years old and had to take off her top for a bra catalog shoot. She says, “I had a horrible experience for a bra catalog. I was only 15, probably, and he said, ‘Take your top off’, and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body.”

As she later recalled the incident, Kate Moss added that she felt something was wrong and she ran away. “And he said, ‘Take your bra off,’ and I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff, and I ran away,” added the supermodel. As she didn’t get fooled into the shoot, Kate later added that it gave her an experience as she said, “I think it sharpened my instincts. I can tell a wrong ’un a mile away.”

Kate Moss was featured on editorial covers for Face magazine in 1990 when she was 16 years old. She went on to appear twice that year, first in May and again in July, which gave her a big name in the fashion industry.

