Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow are a few of the people who kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first Iron Man movie released in 2008. The on-screen pairing of the duo as Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were admired by fans all around the globe. However, they also had off-screen chemistry and comradery.

The onscreen duo received massive hooting when Ms Potts appeared in Avengers: End Game with her own Iron Man suit. The audiences were on the edge of their seat when they saw Tony and Pepper joining forces to take down the army of Thanos. While we may never see both of them again, here is a behind-the-scenes story, when Gwyneth felt kissing RDJ was like kissing her brother.

During a conversation on The Goop Podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow recalled her awkward kissing scenes with Robert Downey Jr. She said, “With Robert when I kissed him, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. This is literally like kissing my [brother].'”

Robert Downey Jr also admitted that kissing Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the weirdest moments in their friendship, as Gwyneth did not like how he kissed her. The Iron Man actor said, “First of all, we’re all friends, so what would be creepy is if I was coming off all sexy to you while we were shooting – which, by the way, I’ve done that in movies, and it creeps them out! So why would I creep you out?’”

As their friendship grew within the expanding universe of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans called them one of the strongest on-screen MCU pairings. They have been featured in many MCU movies, such as Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and were last seen in Avengers: End Game.

