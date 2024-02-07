James Gunn gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe 3 enjoyable Guardians of the Galaxy movies to cherish forever. The director presented some underdogs of the Marvel world in the most fascinating imaginable ways.

His films had a fantastic ensemble cast consisting of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillen, Pom Klemetieff, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice acting), and Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice acting).

In 2023, James directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The story was filled with many emotional and heartful moments. There was a gratifying conclusion for all our Guardians. Yet, the movie ends with the hope that there can be more to their story. Hence, the rumours about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 don’t seem to die anytime soon.

Even if GoTG 4 happens, James Gunn won’t return to direct the film. The Slither movie director himself confirmed the news on Instagram’s Thread platform. Gunn mentioned that he can’t work with Marvel again due to legal reasons. On Threads, James posted some storyboards he drew for his next DC movie directorial, Superman Legacy. Under the post, a fan asked, “So are you writing guardian of Galaxy vol 4 and solo movie of Starlord?”. James replied, “No I’m pure DC.”

Another fan asked, “Could you write a movie for Marvel if you wanted to?” The director responded, “I could not either physically or legally.” Considering James has responsibilities on his shoulder concerning DC Films now, it makes sense that he physically can’t write stories for the MCU. Also, in 2022, James and Peter Safran were appointed as the new co-chairs and co-CEOs of the DC Studios. Writing for Marvel Films could be a conflict of interest for James. But with James not writing or directing it, does it mean that GoTG 4 might not happen at all? Well, only Kevin Feige could give us clarity now.

Meanwhile, for the DC Films, James is working on the new Superman: Legacy film. The superhero film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.

Who should direct Guardians of the Galaxy 4 for MCU instead of James? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

