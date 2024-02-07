Henry Cavill is a great action hero, a spy, or a detective, but he is not very fond of the s*x scenes in movies. The actor recently appeared in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, which has yet to be received well at the box office. He had a few steamy scenes on his Netflix series The Witcher and experienced an embarrassing situation while filming The Tudors.

Cavill is known for playing heroic roles on screen, like Geralt of Rivea, Sherlock Holmes, and Superman, his most famous roles. He got recognition in The Tudors, and while doing a s*x scene, he was turned on. He had to apologize profusely to his fellow actress for it. It is a reason why he loathes love-making scenes. He, on multiple occasions, has stated being uncomfortable with intimate scenes, but when you are one of the most handsome guys in Hollywood, it becomes difficult for makers not to include him in such scenes.

However, Henry Cavill has done fewer sultry scenes on screen, and he’d probably want to keep it that way. As per Variety, the Argylle star recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he once again opened up about his displeasure in doing s*x scenes on screen. He said, “I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan.” He added, “There are circumstances where a s*x scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

Henry Cavill further explained that at some point, there was a thought about whether the sultry scene was necessary or just people with fewer clothes on. He then said, “And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable, and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.'”

However, Cavill agreed that there are times when intimate scenes add to a film or show’s storytelling, but he thinks most of the time, people’s imagination achieves that. He concluded it by once again stating that he is not a fan of doing them.

The internet agrees with his thoughts and expressed them on X, as one wrote, “He’s got a point, you know.”

Another said, “I agree. I always feel it’s a director flexing power and proclivity.”

“If it serves no other purpose driving the plot of the story forward , which s*x scenes rarely do, then I agree. Way overrated,” said a third user.

One explained, “Basically he wants to say love is not always describe with s*x scenes.”

And, “Yesss absolutely right.”

On the work front, Henry Cavill’s Argylle was released in the theatres on February 1 and is currently running there.

