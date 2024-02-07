Canadian rapper and singer Drake kept the netizens hooked to mobile and computer screens on Tuesday, February 6. The rapper’s X-rated video leaked on social media, starting a meme fest online. He started trending at the top, and a new report suggests that Drake is aware of the leak and might not be fake. Keep scrolling to know.

The rapper was nominated in four categories in the 2024 Grammy Awards with artist Savage 21. Unfortunately, they did not win any of the prizes. He took to his Instagram handle and reportedly took a jibe at the Grammys. He wrote on his Insta story, “All you incredible artists, remember, this show isn’t the facts; it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret… (literally, you can google it). Congratulations to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.”

And now Drake is once again in the news for his explicit video, which reportedly got leaked on social media platform X. For the unversed, the alleged video shows a man who is not wearing anything at the bottom while filming in the mirror engaging in a s*xual act. Soon, people implied that the Canadian rapper and YouTuber Adin Ross reached out to the Hotline Bling singer for a reaction. Ross had been seen in videos with Drake.

The YouTuber sent him a voice message regarding the NSFW clip, and it is circulating on social media. In the recording, Ross said, “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like a god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one, and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.” Edin claimed that Drake responded to his voice memo with a text and sent him “like eight laughing emojis.”

See it here:

Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video… 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024

The Hotline Bling singer has not officially reacted to the leak, and his reps have declined to comment on it, per The Independent.

As mentioned earlier, Drake’s alleged leaked video started a meme fest on X; check some of them out here:

The internet's reaction to Drake getting leaked pic.twitter.com/b7ySb27CUW — RaahilStar (@StarRaahil) February 6, 2024

I was waiting for Drake’s album, but he gave us his sausage… pic.twitter.com/5lqAc8dtwK — 💜🖤 (@Es1_Violet) February 6, 2024

Drake when he finds the one who leaked his video pic.twitter.com/zyGvbBD6PS — TALKER🌟DAVIES ¹⁰ (@the_FCB_Quansah) February 6, 2024

Drake 's honest reaction to the leaks pic.twitter.com/RKZoMY4ThC — Nick (@nickhere34) February 6, 2024

drizzy drake seeing that he got leaked but in a good way pic.twitter.com/71vpR70FsR — Trevor (@TR4VO) February 6, 2024

Drake fans trying to watch that "leaked video" 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/sJGjdTt1Qc — 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐧𝐲✨ (@johnnyyUTD) February 6, 2024

Me seeing the big news about Drake & it’s not about music pic.twitter.com/3Q8tr00POK — Chombe (@Chombe1080) February 6, 2024

And for more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega Smoking Cigarette & Getting Intimate With Martin Freeman In Miller’s Girl Is Breaking The Internet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News