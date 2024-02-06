Toby Keith died at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer. The singer-songwriter’s team shared the news of his demise on social media.

One of the most popular country music stars in the 90s and 2000s, Keith is known for giving hits such as ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’, ‘I Wanna Talk About Me’, ‘Beer for My Horses’, ‘As Good as I Once Was’, to name a few. In 2021, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by then President, Donald Trump.

Announcing the news of his sad demise, his team shared a post on Instagram. The statement read: “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith is survived by his wife Tricia, three children – Shelley, Krystal and Stelen, his mother, and two siblings.

Death is inevitable. Toby performed for his fans at a concert a day before his death. Sharing a glimpse of the same, he wrote on Instagram, “And that’s a wrap on the weekend, y’all. Back to it.”

A fan who was part of the concert reacted, “I couldn’t imagine being in that crowd and waking up the next day realizing you just saw him for the last time… devastating.”

Toby was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022. He had shared the news on social media. Have a look here:

Our condolences to Toby Keith’s family!

