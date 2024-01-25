The Highlander reboot, with reportedly Henry Cavill in the lead, has been in the news for some time now. The handsome actor whose film Argylle is set to hit the theatres soon opened up what he is most excited about regarding stepping in for the part of Connor MacLeod in the ambitious project. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Cavill is widely famous for playing the role of Superman in the old DC Universe. He is still regarded as one of the best casting as Clark Kent. Henry is also loved for appearing as Geralt of Rivea in the Netflix series The Witcher. Unfortunately, he will not be returning in the next season of the Netflix series, and that has left his admirers utterly disappointed.

Last week, it was reported that John Wick director Chad Stahelski will take charge of the Highlander franchise, but there was no assuring news about Henry Cavill as the lead. Now, while talking to Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the Man of Steel star opened up about his association with the upcoming film and also explained what he is most excited about. Cavill said without giving away much detail about it, “The training is about to begin in earnest. It’ll be a very long training process, and I’m very excited to get into it.”

Henry Cavill continued, “There’s only so much I can tell you at the moment. I want to keep everything under wraps for as long as possible.” Highlander will be made in association with Lionsgate, which also owns the John Wick franchise.

According to Variety, Chad Stahelski said,” ‘John Wick’ is so close to my heart, and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with ‘Highlander,’ a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”

Nothing more is known about the upcoming Highlander movie, with Henry Cavill in the lead. The film is expected to be released in 2026.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill recently attended the world premiere of his film Argylle in London in a sleek tuxedo. He posed on the red carpet with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

🚨 Henry Cavill e sua namorada Natalie Viscuso belíssimos no tapete amarelo da premier de Argylle. pic.twitter.com/sWI89T5KzX — Henry Cavill LIFE (@LifeCavill) January 24, 2024

Henry Cavill’s Argylle will be released in the theatres on February 2, 2024.

