During his Thursday, May 9 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ryan Gosling revealed a few deep secrets while answering the Colbert Questionnaire. From accurately answering the “scariest animal” to walk the planet is a “Mosquito” to declaring “Ice Cream” as the best sandwich in the world, Ryan Gosling managed to get all the questions precisely right.

Thanks to Stephen Colbert, Ryan Gosling also made a few personal revelations that might never have seen the light of day. When asked whether he had ever asked someone else for an autograph, The Fall Guy Actor candidly revealed the first person he ever asked was The Ultimate Warrior, who declined the request.

Gosling recounted when he was 13, he got Angela Bassett’s autograph after watching the 1993 Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, for which Bassett garnered a nomination for a Best Actress Oscar.

Gosling then told Colbert that the last autograph he got was not for him but for his Partner Eva Mendes, with whom he shares two children. Gosling reportedly got the autograph of 69-year-old comedian Jim J. Bullock for Mendes. He said, “The last person I got was Jim J. Bullock for Eva. She’s a big Jim J. Bullock fan.”

When Colbert asked Gosling to “describe the rest of your life in five words,” the Barbie actor quickly replied, “Run it by Eva first.”

The longtime couple who met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 have shielded their private life from the public. But now and then, they show their support for one another.

Gosling recently opened up to WSJ Magazine about his private life, noting how he and his partner Eva make monumental decisions in their lives. He said, “This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first.”

Meanwhile, Mendes is known for hyping up her partner on social media after he recently wore a shirt with the title of her children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, on the Fall Guy press tour.

Must Read: Kevin Spacey’s Brother Says The Actor Has “No Remorse, No Feelings” As He Opens Up About Troubled Childhood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News