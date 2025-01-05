Jeff Baena, beloved indie film director and husband to actress Aubrey Plaza, has tragically passed away at the age of 47. Baena was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning. His body was first discovered by an assistant. As per TMZ, his death has been confirmed as a suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office.

Known for his unique storytelling in films like Joshy, Life After Beth, and The Little Hours, Baena was known for blending quirky humor with raw humanity, earning him a devoted following in the film community.

Jeff Baena Was In A Relationship With Aubrey Plaza Since 2010

Since 2010, Baena has been in a relationship with actress Aubrey Plaza, with whom he shared a life and a series of artistic collaborations. The couple worked together on multiple films, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s projects. Their relationship flourished further after they quietly tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

While appearing on The Ellen Show, Plaza said she spontaneously told Baena the day of their wedding, “Hey, it’s our 10-year anniversary, we should do something. Get an ice cream cone or do something special” and “joked about getting married.” The comedian said, “We didn’t tell anybody we were doing it.”

Aubrey Plaza Is Yet To Comment On Jeff Baena’s Death

While Plaza has not yet spoken publicly about her husband’s passing, her representative shared a statement requesting privacy during this deeply painful time. Although the couple had no children, their decade-long bond left an indelible mark on their personal lives and the projects they created together.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: The Marvels: Is Brie Larson-Led MCU Movie The Most Expensive Film Per Minute Under Two Hours?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News