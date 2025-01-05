Aubrey Plaza was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with her close friend, openly gay comedian Jerrod Carmichael, just days before the tragic passing of her husband, Jeff Baena.

Aubrey Plaza and Jerrod Carmichael Were Spotted Together at an NBA Game

The two enjoyed a New Year’s Day Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, sitting in the celebrity section and sharing smiles as they cheered on the team.

Plaza, dressed in an orange cap and black jacket, seemed at ease alongside Carmichael, who kept it casual in his usual style. Their friendly rapport was clear, as the two have been long-time pals.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Were Together for More Than a Decade

Plaza and Baena, who had been together for a decade, kept their relationship out of the spotlight, rarely sharing their personal lives on social media.

Their secret wedding in 2020 was a reflection of their low-key, private style—just an instant decision to marry after ten years of dating.

Plaza previously shared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ that she spontaneously told Baena on their 10th dating anniversary, “We should do something. Get an ice cream cone or do something special” and “joked about getting married.”

The couple, who worked on films like ‘Life After Beth’ and ‘The Little Hours,’ kept a tight circle and avoided the Hollywood limelight whenever possible.

Jeff Baena Died by Suicide

The sudden passing of Baena by suicide , confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office at 47, has left Plaza and those closest to them reeling.

While Plaza has yet to speak publicly about her loss, her representative issued a statement asking for privacy during this deeply difficult time.

