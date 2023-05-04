With action flowing through the veins, Lionsgate Play is gearing up for a spy thriller like never before. Directed by the legendary Guy Ritchie, the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre starring Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant is set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on 5th May 2023.

Starring the iconic The White Lotus 2 star Aubrey Plaza alongside celebrated actors Hugh Grant, Jason Statham and Bugzy Malone, the film follows the super agent Orsen Fortune and his hunt for a deadly weapon as he goes toe to toe with a billionaire arms broker. With lots of action, a splash of quirkiness and comedy at its best, catch Orsen and his team of operatives in Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre.

Talking about her character, Aubrey Plaza said, “Sarah is extremely competitive and wants to prove herself to Orson.

That’s what drives her. Nathan is like the group’s father figure. Orson and Sarah poke fun at him all the time, but they love him – much like we do with Cary Elwes! Bugzy Malone’s JJ is a sniper and all-around dependable guy. He may not be quite sure about Sarah but comes to like her by the end of the mission. The unit is this ragtag operation that doesn’t get things done the typical way, but they do get it done.”

Get set to be entertained as Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant light up your screens in Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, releasing on 5th May 2023 exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India.

