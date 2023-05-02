Having promised an action-packed quarter, Lionsgate Play is prepared to set your screens ablaze with their latest spy-thriller, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre. Directed by the legendary Guy Ritchie, the film seamlessly integrates comedy into its riveting storyline. Starring the dreamy Hugh Grant and the quirky gods of comedy Aubrey Plaza, Jason Statham and Bugzy Malone, the film is going to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on 5th May 2023.

When Orsen Fortune learns about a deadly weapons deal by a billionaire arms broker, he puts together his best team of operatives to track it down. With its incredible comic timing, unconventional performances, and gripping narrative, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre is sure to keep you hooked to your screens.

Talking about his character, Hugh Grant said, “He’s motivated by money. Greg loves money! But he’s also one of those billionaires who has come to regard himself as a good man, even though he sells arms all over the world.

Hugh Grant even has a charity for war orphans, in a delicious irony. Simmonds thinks he has values, and he loves life, people, and his team. I think it’s important to enjoy the character you’re playing, and I quite enjoyed being Greg. Almost every actor prefers being a bad guy. They’re more fun, and more delicious.”

Get ready for an epic spy venture in Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, releasing on 5th May 2023 exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India that will star Hugh Grant as a baddie.

